Court Clears Elliott to Play Sunday

By Bill O’Neil

A federal appeals court says Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott can play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York has temporarily blocked a lower court ruling which ordered Elliott to begin serving a six-game suspension handed down by the National Football League.

The new ruling makes clear the Judges have not reached a conclusion in the case.

The NFL suspended Elliott back in August following an investigation in to accusations of domestic assault involving a former girlfriend.