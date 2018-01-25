It’s Cowboy Breakfast Time

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Get ready for the 40th Annual Cowboy Breakfast.

Vice Chairman Chuck Christian says they’re expecting anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 guests to show up dark and early Friday for free Pioneer biscuits ands gravy, Rudy’s BBQ beef tacos , Oak Farms beverages , Coffee by What’s Brewing and sausage and egg tacos.

“We’ve figured out it’s over half-a-mile of Kiolbassa sausage that’s going into the breakfast tomorrow,” Christian said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

The rather unique event started 40 years ago as a way to welcome trail riders coming to town for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which opens February 8. The Cowboy Breakfast has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and it attracts cowboys and cowgirls from near and far.

“We have families coming from Poteet and they’ll stand in line starting at 3:30 in the morning,” said Christian.

They’ll have plenty of entertainment and a longtime tradition, a cow chip-throwing contest. They’ll also have Cowboy Breakfast Fiesta Medals on sale for $10 to raise money for scholarships benefitting students in the St. Philips College Culinary Arts Department.

The Cowboy Breakfast is scheduled from 4:30 to 8:30 Friday morning at Cowboys Dance Hall on Loop 410 near IH 35.