Cowboy Rides Horse Into Whataburger

This is Texas. It’s not unusual to see cowboys in rural areas ride their horses to drive-thru windows, but last weekend customers and workers at a Whataburger in Victoria couldn’t believe their eyes when a cowboy rode his horse into the restaurant.

The man ducked as he and his horse went through the doorway. Then the man jumped on a table and started dancing.

Don’t know who was more startled, the horse or the customers.

After bustin’ some moves, the cowboy jumped off the table, danced some more and calmly walked his horse out of the store.

The horse seemed hesitant to go out the door. What? No Whataburger?