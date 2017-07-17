Cowboys Elliott Reportedly Involved in Altercation at Bar

By Bill O’Neil

More off season trouble for the Dallas Cowboys?

There are reports star Running Back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late night altercation at a Dallas bar.

Details on what happened are still sketchy–but ESPN reports it has confirmed the incident, while Dallas Police have said no arrests have been made to this point.

Elliott is already under investigation by the NFL as a result of a domestic violence accusation made against him last year. He is expected to file an official response with the League this week.