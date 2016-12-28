Cowboys Keeping Big Picture in Sight

What a difference a year has made for the Dallas Cowboys.

One year ago, the team was running out the clock on what was a very difficult–and very disappointing season. This weekend, the Cowboys will wind down their regular season–with an eye on the possibility of glory in the Playoffs.

“The biggest thing we try to emphasize is to take advantage of the opportunity each and every day. It’s a privilege to do what we do” Coach Jason Garrett told the media Wednesday.

The Coach believes the team learned some lessons through last season’s struggles.

“Whether you have success or adversity, you want to learn from it” Garrett said, adding “You want to build on the successful things, and hopefully learn from the things that don’t go your way–and learn from the things that don’t go your way–and hopefully get better as a result of it.”

The Coach also said he’s encouraged by the attitude he’s seeing from his players–including star Running Back Ezekiel Elliott–who is not making a pitch to accomplish what now looks to be a very long shot in breaking Eric Dickerson’s NFL rookie rushing record.

“I just think everybody on our team understands that. It’s about the team, it’s not about individual records. Guys have articulated that. Guys live that out each and every day” Garrett said.

Garrett is also not planning on holding anyone back from the match-up with the Eagles.

“We’re going to prepare our guys. Everybody who is healthy is going to prepare and get ready to play their best ball game” Garrett said.