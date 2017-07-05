Cowboys Linebacker Arrested

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

By Bill O’Neil

Legal questions surround another member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Linebacker Damien Wilson has bonded out of jail after being arrested Tuesday Night near Toyota Stadium.

MLS Soccer team FC Dallas played a game there Tuesday Night–which included a post-game fireworks show.

Frisco Police have not said what led to Wilson’s arrest–though he is charged with two counts of of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 2015 4th round draft pick played all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, starting six and making 34 tackles.