Cowboys, Texans Continue Super Bowl Quest

The Texans and Cowboys will hit the field this weekend–and we’re hearing a good forecast for one–and not so great for the other as the NFL Playoffs continue.

We asked ESPN San Antonio’s Ari Temkin what it will take for the Texans to defeat the Patriots in New England.

His first response was laughter.

“I would say if Tom Brady didn’t show up–but, the third-string Quarterback of the Patriots already beat the Texans this year” Temkin said–though he pointed out one potential motivator for the Texans.

“The only motivation they have is the fact that nobody thinks they’re going to win” Temkin said.

In Dallas, Temkin likes the Cowboys chances of beating the visiting Green Bay Packers much more.

“They have to have Zeke Elliott have 35 to 40 carries–at four to five yards per carry” Temkin said, believing the Cowboys will be the Texas team still standing int he Playoffs when Monday Morning rolls around.