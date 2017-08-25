CPS Energy: Be Careful with Harvey

By Don Morgan

It’s quite possible you could lose power as Hurricane Harvey impacts the region. CPS Energy wants you to know that they are ready to get the lights back on ASAP.

The utility’s Albert Cantu tells us it’s all boots on the ground as all of their crews are on standby, waiting to respond to power outages.

Cantu says while restoring power is their top priority when there are blackouts, safety is also a big concern.

He says hurricanes can be tough on power lines so if you notice one is down, don’t go near it call them.

Even if you know the power is out in the area near the downed line, assume it’s live and call CPS.

Cantu says they will have 150 operators at their call center, ready to send crews out to repair power lines brought down by the storm.