CPS Energy Crews on the Move in FL

by Elizabeth Ruiz

After spending less than a week in Jacksonville, Florida, CPS Energy crews are heading to Key West.

“Our guys are honored to have been asked to help support Keys Energy Services, which is the utility in that area,” said Albert Cantu with CPS Energy.

Fifty-eight workers and more than 20 utility trucks left San Antonio last week to help restore power in the Sunshine State following Hurricane Irma.

“This is their passion. This is what they love to do, so helping others who are without power is truly an honor for them,” said Cantu.

They’re expected to continue working in Florida for about two weeks before returning to San Antonio.