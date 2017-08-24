CPS Energy, NBU Preparing for Harvey

By Don Morgan

As Harvey prepares to dump a lot of rain on us, area electric providers want to assure customers they’re doing what they can to get ready.

As Gretchen Reuwer at NBU tells us, they’re calling in crews and placing them on standby in order to be ready to restore power ASAP.

“We’ve also contacted on contractors to make sure they’re ready for work. All of our vehicles are gassed up and inspected and ready to respond in the event of a power outage.”

We also talked to Albert Cantu at CPS Energy. He says while the goal is to make sure their customers aren’t in the dark for long if the power goes out.

“We have crews at all of our substations loading up the trucks with anything they’re going to need to restore power quickly and safely. Our customers expect nothing short of that so that’s what we will give them.”

Both utilities say customers can stay up to date on their websites and can call to report power outages as they happen.