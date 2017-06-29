CPS Energy Teaming Up With UTSA

By Don Morgan

A long term partnership between a local utility company and University will continue with new clean air research.

Todd Horsman at UTSA tells us they’ve been working with UTSA for 7 years on new ways to provide energy with low environmental impact.

Horsman says they’re going to complete a new emissions research baseline study.

“Our goal is to not only improve air quality in San Antonio but to also meet the economic needs of our customers.”

Horsman says it’s a long term mission that both CPS and UTSA are committed to.