CPS Energy Teaming Up With UTSA

By Don Morgan

A long term partnership between a local utility company and University will continue with new clean air research.

Todd Horsman at UTSA tells us they’ve been working with UTSA for 7 years on new ways to provide energy with low environmental impact.

Horsman says they’re going to complete a new emissions research baseline study.

“Our goal is to not only improve air quality in San Antonio but to also meet the economic needs of our customers.”

Horsman says it’s a long term mission that both CPS and UTSA are committed to.

Related Content

CPS Energy Crews Head to Florida
UTSA’s Romo Placed on Administrative Leave
Council Taking One More Look at Budget Plan
Study: S.A. 5th Best for College Grads
Four Confirmed S.A. Area Tornadoes
Hurd Applauds Cybersecurity Bill