CPS Energy Workers Head to Puerto Rico

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Two CPS Energy supervisors are heading to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to help restore power.

Construction Manager Larry Aguayo and Senior Safety Manager Manuel Gonzalez left San Antonio International Airport early Friday.

“We’re sending some of our best to go out and help,” said Albert Cantu, CPS Energy spokesman.

They’ll join Austin Energy and Salt River Project in helping to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid and they’re expected to stay there about a month. Much of the island remains without power, four months after Hurricane Maria devastated the area.

“To be able to send our guys there to lend a helping hand and try to restore some sense of normalcy is really rewarding,” said Cantu.

Gonzalez has young children, so being away from his family for a month won’t be easy, but he knows he’s the right man for the job.

“When they said they needed someone who was fluent (in Spanish), someone who has skills in safety procedures, he stepped up to the plate,” said Cantu.