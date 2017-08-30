CPS Energy Workers Roll Out to Help With Harvey Recovery

By Bill O’Neil

Dozens of CPS Energy workers will spend the days ahead helping out with the recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

“I myself have never gone out of town on a disaster relief… but I’m looking forward to it” Andres Gonzales told KTSA News before departing with 52 co-workers for a staging area in Schulenburg Wednesday Morning.

What does he expect to see?

“I have no idea… I have no idea what to expect” Gonzales said, adding “From what I see on the news, Facebook and stuff like this it’s horrific. People need help so that’s what we’re going to go do.”

Gonzales said he and his co-workers are ready to help in any way they can.

“Our primary function is to go over there and bring up the electricity for these people–but if other stuff needs to get done, I guess we can go ahead and help them out… do what we need to do” Gonzales said.