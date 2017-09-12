CPS Energy Workers Will Head to Irma-Battered Jacksonville

In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, at 11;15 a.m. EDT, shows the eye Hurricane Irma just north of the island of Hispaniola. The fearsome Category 5 storm cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida. (NOAA-NASA via AP)

By Bill O’Neil

Dozens of CPS Energy workers will do their part to help a hurricane-battered Jacksonville, Florida recover from Irma.

“There will be 56 total employees who will make the trek” CPS Energy’s John Moreno told KTSA News.

“We’re excited about going out there, lending a helping hand… bringing some normalcy back to the area with power restoration” Moreno added.

Those workers will leave Wednesday for Northeast Florida. Jacksonville was especially hard hit by Irma despite not facing the core of the storm.

“Don’t know exactly how long they’ll be staying–but it won’t be longer than 21 days” Moreno said, adding “Most of these guys are seasoned veterans when it comes to hurricane assistance–so they have a pretty good idea of the devastation that they’re going to come across.”

That means they’re ready for a big job.

“We’re expecting fallen trees, wires down… utility poles toppled over. Everything that we’re pretty much prepared to handle” Moreno said.