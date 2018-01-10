Crane overturns on Austin construction site, injuring two

A crane overturned on an Austin construction site Wednesday, injuring two people.

The accident happened in the 2300 block of St. Elmo Street near the IH 35 and SH 71 interchange in the southern part of the city.

Final update 2301 E St Elmo Rd. EMS @ATCEMS has transported 2 adult males with non-life threatening injuries. Fire crews have delineated a collapse hazard zone and are preparing to turn scene over to construction company. pic.twitter.com/6NmQNas8hh — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 10, 2018

Austin Fire Department says one person was trapped underneath the crane when it tipped over. He was able to get out from under it.

It’s not clear what caused the crane to overturn.