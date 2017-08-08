Crash Kills Motorcyclist

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after t-boning a pickup truck in the city’s West Side.

Police say the motorcycle rider was speeding and running red lights on South General McMullen near Highway 90 before he crashed into a pickup that was making a left turn.

The man on the bike, who was not wearing a helmet suffered severe head trauma.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say no charged will be filed against the driver of the pickup.