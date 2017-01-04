Crash Snarls I-10 in the Downtown Area

A section of I-10 is closed near the Downtown area after an accident Wednesday Morning.

It’s all the result of an 18-wheeler knocking down an overhead sign on the lower level of the Southbound side of the highway near Cincinnati at around 8:30.

“Our maintenance contractor will be working to remove the sign that was hit–and clean up the scene and get it open as quickly as possible” Josh Donat with the Texas Department of Transportation told KTSA News.

Doant said the goal is to get the roadway re-opened in time for the Wednesday Evening rush.

In the meantime, you’ll want to stay on the upper level of I-10 if you’re headed Downtown.