Crazy Luis G Fires Back: Mean Kelly’s “Not A General”

I blame Trump for this: he’s driving his opponents crazy.

It’s gone from bad to worse. Heck, Nancy Pelosi can barely talk anymore.

Remember when Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Sanctuary City) called former Marine General and now White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a “disgrace to the uniform”? It was a DACA disagreement, but you’d have thought Kelly was putting up a Confederate statue or something.

Apparently, the man from the land of Blagojevich was…just warming up.

Now’s Crazy Luis G. is telling the Washington Post: “I don’t see a uniform!”

It’s like he’s the kid in “The Sixth Sense”, only in reverse: “I don’t see dead people!”

Which is it; Crazy Luis G.? Is he a “disgrace to the uniform” or is he not wearing one? SO confusing!

More:

“He’s a politician, not a general”. Hmmm, could someone Google Dwight Eisenhower for Notorious CLG? Or George Marshall? Colin Powell? Bueller? Bueller?

Isn’t it clever to put someone down as just a “politician” when you’re …just a politician?

After Round One, Kelly had answered back by quoting his late mother’s saying: “Empty barrels make the most noise”.

Mama Kelly, that racist!

All things considered, the General pulled his punch on that one. But he also said congressmen “have the luxury of saying what they want as they do nothing and have almost no responsibility…”

Which is a very bigoted, Islamophobic thing to say, really.

I hate to admit it, but I hope they go all 12 rounds.