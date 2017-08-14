Credit Card Fees Add Up Fast

By Don Morgan

Late with a payment? You get charged a fee. Go over your credit limit? ANOTHER fee! Those slap on thee wrists form credit card companies can take a big chunk out of your budget. On average, credit card companies charge six potential fees. One popular card has 12!

Those fees add up. when you consider the average late or returned payment fee is just under 40 bucks for most cards.

You can also get tagged for cash advances, and balance transfers.

These fees can be avoided according to Matt Schulz at Credit Cards dot com.

”I recommend setting up automatic payments and refraining from using credit cards at ATMS and don’t use those convenience checks credit card companies send to you.”

You can see a list of potential fees and which cards have the most and fewest potential fees here.