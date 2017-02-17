“Creepy” Stalking Case Leads to Arrest in Seguin

A bizarre case of stalking lands a 23-year old Seguin man in jail.

“On a creepy one to ten level… this is about an 85” Deputy Seguin Police Chief Bruce Ure told KTSA News, describing the case surrounding Sadaqat Abassi.

Ure said it all began when a woman who lived in the same apartment complex as Abassi called police.

“She would come home in the afternoon, and something would seem out of place. Her instinct told her someone had been in her apartment” Ure said, adding “We believe the suspect had been inside this particular apartment at least four–maybe five times.”

Abassi is charged with stalking–now police are looking in to the possibility he may have victimized others as well.

“He may be involved in other cases. We have other open cases he may be involved in” Ure said.