Critics Continue to Lash Houston Mayor Over Evacuations

By Bill O’Neil

It’s a question Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner simply can’t avoid these days… should he have ordered widespread evacuations ahead of Hurricane Harvey?

“You can not evacuate 6.5 million people within two days… you can not. That would be chaotic” Turner said Tuesday.

“We would be putting people more in harm’s way” the Mayor added.

Turner has found himself routinely answering that same question as the Hurricane Harvey disaster continues to unfold in flood-ravaged Houston.

“When you have an unprecedented amount of water, the things that you can not avoid you simply have to learn how to manage” Turner said.

Turner said he’ll let other debate the question.

“I’m going to allow all the people on social media and talking heads to talk–but they don’t have the responsibility of managing or running this city… I do” Turner said.