Critics Continue Push to Repeal “Sanctuary Cities” Law

By Pilar Arias

A news conference Tuesday morning aimed to show the economic impacts SB 4 will have on the state should it go into effect as scheduled Sept. 1.

Texas Together, a campaign that brings people from diverse background and sectors to stand against the sanctuary cities law, released the following statistics:

– SB 4 will cost 165,000 to 248,000 Texans their jobs.

– SB 4 will shrink Texas’ economy by $9.2 billion to $13.8 billion.

– SB 4 cuts state and local revenues $220-$335 million per year.

– SB 4 will keep students away from Texas colleges, making the state less competitive.

“As a business owner, I don’t want to be worried about where my staff is also if they don’t show up and I’m not sure what happened to them because of this bill,” Sunshine Distributors owner Siew Pang said.

The event was held at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Similar events were held across the state.