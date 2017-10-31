Critics Fear “Attack” on Family Planning in TX

By Bill O’Neil

Is family planning under attack in Texas?

One national health journal recently used an editorial to suggest exactly that.

“The Legislature has not only been looking to essentially eliminate access to abortion in Texas, but they’re also looking to dramatically reduce access to family planning services” said Elizabeth Nash with the Guttmacher Institute.

The American Journal of Public Health recently said it’s alarmed over the number of what it calls “legislative assaults” on the country’s family planning safety net.

Nash said many other states have been following the lead they’ve been seeing in the Lone Star State.

“It (Texas) has a huge political impact, and people look to it for all sorts of cultural and political reasons” Nash said, adding “Abortion clinics have been closing because of restrictions in Ohio and Arizona and Tennessee and Virginia. So, Texas is really a poster child for these kinds of policies.”