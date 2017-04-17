Critics Out with New “Bathroom Bill” Study

Billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

That’s what’s at risk if the state legislature passes the so called Bathroom Bill that defines access to public facilities by transgenders.

Marketing expert Steve Atkins tells us a new study looked into what’s at risk and what they found was a huge hit to the city’s tourism and hospitality industry.

“Almost 412 million dollars in the first 12 months as well as the elimination of well over 4,600 jobs.”

Atkins says the impact state wide is in the billions along with 6 digit job losses.

Atkins says the state has a reputation of being hospitable and a bathroom bill would cause some serious damage to that.

He cites the problems North Carolina had after a bathroom bill was passed there.

The economic impact study released Monday afternoon was conducted by Visit San Antonio.