Critics Take Aim at Jones as NFL Owners Consider Anthem Rule

The New York Jets lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Bill O’Neil

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is catching an earful from critics–as NFL owners prepare to talk over a new rule requiring all players stand of r the national anthem.

“What Jerry Jones is saying is that you can bow if I tell you to bow” the Reverend Al Sharpton said, frustrated over Jones’ order to his players requiring them to stand for the anthem or not being allowed to play.

“You can take a knee if I tell you to take a knee–and take it with me… but if you want to do it on your own–then you’ll be off the field” Sharpton said in his interpretation of Jones’ message to his players.

Apparently feeling the heat of the continuing controversy, team owners will apparently discuss such a formal rule in the days ahead, while the League paints a picture of a situation that has left both owners and players feeling very frustrated.

“Because the issues that they’re (players) trying to raise awareness about and enact progress… have been distorted in a game of political football” the NFL’s Joe Lockhard said, insisting Commissioner Roger Goodell wants players on their feet for the Star Spangled Banner.

“The Commissioner has said that from the beginning over the last year, I think the owners have said that because we think it’s an important part of the game” Lockhard added.