Critics Take Aim at “Sanctuary Cities” Bills

Critics of so-called “sanctuary cities” bills before the Texas Legislature are battling back.

“Many members in the Legislature have chosen to focus on this sanctuary cities issue–and some of the bills that have been filed are very draconian” Anchia said during a Wednesday Morning news conference at the Capitol in Austin.

State Senator Sylvia Garcia echoed those sentiments–calling on her colleagues to make a stand.

“And to stop scapegoating the people of Texas… hard working families in this great State” Garcia said, adding “We do not need to be dictating from Austin. We need to let law enforcement do what they think is best for their communities.”

In fact, Anchia said the numbers show Texas law enforcement is overwhelmingly cooperating with immigration authorities.

“Within the State of Texas–total ICE detainers requested versus those that are declined… it is .22%” Anchia said.

Other critics also see the measures as short sighted.

“Immigrants are economic migrants” the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Ramiro Cavazos said. He believes the push is aimed at those America needs most.

“Today, one out of every ten jobs in America is a job created by an immigrant” Cavazos said.