Cruz Blasts New Gun Control Efforts

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Democrats are trying to ban the sale of bump stocks . They’ve proposed legislation to ban the devices that turn rifles into rapid fire weapons like those used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

“Nobody would want to be in the woods during hunting season with someone who has one of those. They should be made illegal,” said Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont.

But Republican Ted Cruz says this is no time to be talking about gun control legislation. He accuses Democrats of politicizing the tragedy in Las Vegas.

“We’ve seen this now over and over again whenever there is a tragedy, whenever there is a terrorist or a madman who commits a horrific crime,” Cruz said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

He says they should let the investigation in Las Vegas take its course before proposing new laws.

“It seems within seconds of the crime that the Democrats immediately go to new gun control laws, trying to strip away weapons from law abiding citizens,” said Cruz.

Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi says Congress has a responsibility to protect the American people.