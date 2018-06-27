Cruz: Constitutionalist should replace Kennedy on Supreme Court

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz says he is not interested in having a “conservative court.”

Instead, he wants a court that will follow the constitution and not act as its own “super legislature.”

“From my perspective, I don’t want to see a conservative court,” Cruz told the Fox News Channel Wednesday afternoon, “I don’t want to see a court mandating conservative policy outcomes. I think the place to fight for conservative policy outcomes is where I serve now, the United States Senate, the elected legislature.”

Cruz called the day a historic one, one where the president can make a profound impact on the court with whoever he selects to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The Texas Republican said the selection of Justice Neil Gorsuch was a defensive pick with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“What the Gorsuch pick did at the very best is maintain the status quo,” the senator said.

Kennedy, appointed by President Nixon, has become a moderate voice on the court. Whoever replaces him could affect the lean of the court.

“What I hope that the President will do is nominate a principled constitutionalist, someone who’s number one focus will be being faithful to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” Sen. Cruz said.

Cruz expects President Trump to nominate a new Supreme Court justice in the coming weeks, confirmation hearings to occur in September or October and a vote coming in November.

If he had his choice, there is one person the Texan wants on the court.

“I think the single best choice that President Trump could make to fill this vacancy is [Utah] Senator Mike Lee,” Sen. Cruz said. “The reason why I think the best choice that President Trump could make is Mike Lee, is because I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Mike Lee would be faithful to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”