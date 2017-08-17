Cruz Distances Himself From Trump on Charlottesville

By Bill O’Neil

Senator Ted Cruz has joined an ever-growing list of Republicans backing away from President Donald Trump in the aftermath of last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The President speaks for himself” Cruz said when asked about Mr. Trump’s comments following the violence.

The President’s comments have drawn widespread criticism. San Antonio Republican Congressman Will Hurd has called for an apology from President Trump.

“What we saw when that young man drove a car in to a crowd of people… that was domestic terrorism… that was grotesque” Cruz said.

The Senator also didn’t pull any punches when it comes to the white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville.

“The nazis and klansmen and white supremacists who gathered there… they’re racists, they’re bigots… they’re idiots” Cruz said.