Cruz Keeping Wary Eye on North Korea

Count Senator Ted Cruz among those who are keeping very close tabs on the situation involving North Korea.

“We’ve got 28-thousand troops right on the border there–and–God forbid–this lunatic would use a nuclear weapon to murder our troops there” Cruz told KTSA’s Trey Ware, referring to North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un.

And if Kim were to take that unthinkable step?

“If he did, I think we could all anticipate the result would be overwhelming and crushing retaliation” Cruz said.

Cruz is hoping for the best on the diplomatic front–as North Korea continues to test fire missiles and develop a nuclear weapons program–but remains very cautious.

“It is dangerous. When you have someone mentally unstable, ordinary cost-benefit analysis don’t always work” the Senator said.