Cruz Shrugs Off Potential Challenge From Joaquin Castro

Ted Cruz shrugged off the idea of Congressman Joaquin Castro as a serious challenger to his Senate seat.

“Well, you know, he certainly enjoys sharing his views,” Cruz said of Castro.

Castro has been rumored to be eyeing a run at Cruz’s seat, but Cruz said the ideas of the far left have been repudiated.

“They don’t work,” he said. “I don’t think Texans want to see another Obama-liberal representing Texas.”

And he didn’t lack for confidence: “If (Castro) chooses to run, he’s not going to win…If he wants to be retired from public service, that’s fine he can do that.”

