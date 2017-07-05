Cruz to Take Part in Veteran Town Halls, Visit KTSA

By Don Morgan

Senator Ted Cruz is going to join KTSA’s Trey Ware for an event in our Alamo Lounge Thursday Morning. The Senator is squeezing his appearance in between some town halls he’s taking part in on behalf of Concerned Veterans For America.

The agency’s Ben Rangel tells us they are pleased with the work Cruz has done on behalf of veterans so it was only natural to invite him to be a part of the town halls.

“He’s been a champion for veterans in DC and he’s one of the co-sponsors for the VA accountability act that the President just signed.”

Rangel says the town halls are taking place tonight in McKinney, tomorrow night in Austin and Saturday afternoon in Houston. If you’d like to learn more about the events you can click here.