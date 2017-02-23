Cruz Takes Term Limits Message to CPAC

Senator Ted Cruz takes his push for Congressional term limits amendment to the stage at CPAC.

“I think it’s one of the first and biggest steps we can take to actually drain the swamp” Cruz said Thursday, adding “This election was the American people saying enough already with the corruption in Washington. It’s both parties, it’s Democrats and Republicans who have been here too long, who have become captured by this city.”

The Senator pointed to all corners of the political arena in making his case for Congressional term limits.

“You get super majorities of Republicans, of Democrats, of Independents who all say throw the bums out… and we ought to listen” Cruz said to applause, challenging voters to make their voices heard.

“The grass roots have the ability to get peoples attention–to hold our elected officials accountable… hold every one of us accountable” Cruz said.