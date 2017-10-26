Cruz Talks Tax Cuts on KTSA

By Don Morgan

A perfect opportunity to follow through on a promise.

Senator Ted Cruz there needs to be a Tax Reform Bill passing through Congress.

He says there is Republican Control of the Presidency and every federal agency in both houses of Congress and they have to deliver right now.

Cruz feels the confusing tax code needs to be tossed out and a new one created in order to give working Americans a tax break.

He says the cuts will spur economic growth by giving households more of their paychecks. That would help create more jobs.

Cruz predicts that will cut expenditures as more people will be working and not relying so heavily on Government funded assistance programs. More people working means more paying paying taxes which will increase revenues.

Cruz talked about the need for new tax laws during an appearance on the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware.