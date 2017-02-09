Cruz : Travel Pause Should be Reinstated

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could rule as early as today on whether to reinstate President Trump’s travel ban.

A federal judge in Washington state last week issued a temporary restraining order against the President’s temporary travel restrictions from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas says that judge was wrong.

“The trial judge wrote one sentence with no reasoning, no analysis, no law, no facts,” Cruz said on the Trey Ware Morning Show. “That’s lawless. That’s being an activist.”

A three-judge panel heard arguments on the case Tuesday and a ruling is expected before the end of the week. Cruz doesn’t expect the federal appeals court to rule in the President’s favor.

“The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is the most liberal federal court of appeals in the country. It’s been that way for decades,” he told KTSA.

The Republican from Texas says the President has every right to impose travel restrictions.

“Congress has passed statutes signed into law that give the President almost blanket authority over questions of refugees and many immigration questions,” said Cruz.

The question of the constitutionality of the executive order may go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.