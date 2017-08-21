Cruz Awaiting President’s Statement on Afghanistan

By Don Morgan

Senator Ted Cruz visited San Antonio Monday and took some time to answer a few questions about Afghanistan and the U.S Military’s role in that country.

The Senator says he’s just as concerned as any American about what the President has outlined in a new strategy for Afghanistan.

“I don’t what exactly the President will say but I’ll be paying close attention.”

Cruz says he’s encouraged by how closely President Trump has been working with Military Officials.

“The leadership around the President and the President have been giving far more authority to Military leadership to win the war on terror.”

Cruz feels that’s a positive thing.

“My hope is the President will listen to the counsel of the Generals, the Admirals and Military leadership on how to win the war and defeat radical Islamic terrorism.”

Cruz says like everyone else, he looks forward to hearing what the President has to say.

You can hear the President’s address live on 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 at 8 PM Monday. Listen in to the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware starting Tuesday at % AM for the latest analysis and reaction.