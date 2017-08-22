Cruz: White House Issues Not a Distraction

By Don Morgan

He’s not letting the chaos at the White House keep him from doing his job.

Senator Ted Cruz says the constant back and forth between political opponents is part of the job but feels the focus on Trump’s alleged misdeeds can be distracting not only to elected officials but for the American people as well.

He says that while the talk shows on cable news tend to focus on the more scandalous issues, the people aren’t all that interested.

Cruz says as he travels across the state, more Texans are telling him they want information on the issues with more substance.

Cruz tells us he tries to avoid getting into discussions on subjects that aren’t all that important to the people who voted him into office.

“In my mind there are four big priorities for the President and for Congress. Number 1, deliver on our promise to repeal Obamacare, the biggest job killer in our country.

Number 2, fundamental tax reform. Dramatically simplifying the tax code. Ideally what I’d like to see is a simple flat tax and abolish the IRS.

Number 3, regulatory reform, lifting the burdens that are crushing small businesses and farmers and job creators.

And number 4 nominating and confirming strong constitutionalist to the US Supreme and Federal Courts.”

Cruz says if they deliver on those 4 promises, this can be the most productive Congress in decades. But if they fail it’ll be an enormous missed opportunity so he’s staying out of the battle of personalities you see on the cable news talk shows and will continue working for Texas.