Cuellar: Democrats aren’t being heard on immigration; “photo-op” pols should stay away

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent watches as immigrants unload from buses at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Laredo congressman says Republicans are keeping Democrats from offering input on the immigration reform plans.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) told KTSA News Thursday morning that the House of Representatives is considering two bills — both from Republicans, one dubbed a conservative plan and the other a “compromise” plan.

“The issue is compromise means that it was compromised between the Tea Party and moderate Republicans,” Cuellar argued. “So, Democrats who are in the minorities in the House, the Senate and the White House, we were not given the opportunity to make any changes.”

The Democrat takes issue with the White House when President Donald Trump pins the blame on the current situation on Democrats.

“When the president — as you know he blames the Democrats — when the president came over to talk about the immigration bills a couple days ago, he only met with the Republicans,” Cuellar stated.

He wants Congress to consider a previous bill that had been presented.

“There was a bipartisan bill by [Texas Rep. Will] Hurd and [California Rep. Pete] Aguilar that I supported,” explained the congressman. “There was a lot of things in the immigration bill that they added that I’ve worked on, that I’m very familiar with. That is a bipartisan bill, but the Republican leadership and the president don’t want to support a bipartisan bill.”

Cuellar just wants House leadership to do one thing: consider it.

“Why not put it up there for a vote? Put the Republican bills up there, put that bipartisan bill — they are afraid to put that bipartisan bill up there for a vote,” the lawmaker from Laredo said. “They are afraid. What’s wrong with democracy?”

But, the bipartisan plan has some key differences to it that will make it unlikely to gain favor among Republican leaders.

“How we treat the Dreamers. How we look at border security,” listed Cuellar. “We look at border security through adding more technology, more personnel on it. We don’t believe in the 14th century solution to the 21st century issue. One mile of wall is over $21 million per mile. One mile of technology will cost about $1 million. Why are we putting so much money on a 14th century solution?”

Cuellar’s stance is the wall is not the answer to stronger border security. He argues it is not what Texans want.

“We want to see strong border security. Now, if somebody wants to have a wall, if you are from Chicago, Maryland, wherever you are from, hey, I’ll be happy to support the wall. But in Texas, we support private property rights and we ought to protect those landowners from big government from coming in and putting in this 14th century solution called a wall.”

The history of border security and illegal immigration

Most people making arguments in the debate often cite a “law” that was “passed” in the 1990s. It was a legal case in Nevada that set precedence in how the children of migrants are handled.

However, Cuellar argues the actual law on the matter dates back decades before that.

“This is what the law is: it’s section 1325. If somebody crosses the border, it is a misdemeanor — the first time. The second time… it is a felony. This law has actually been since the 1950s. Ronald Reagan, [Richard] Nixon, [Jimmy] Carter, everybody, [Barack] Obama, [George H.W.] Bush 1, [George W.] Bush 2 — they basically handled it in a civil way,” said Cuellar.

By civil, the congressman is contrasting that with pursuing cases in a criminal way.

“In the past, Democrat and Republican presidents have been doing this administratively. In other words, they get somebody and they send them back. Now, if they come back a second or third time, that’s a different story. It is a misdemeanor that has not been enforced by Democrat and Republican presidents — I emphasize Republican presidents also.”

What changed is the current administration adopted a “zero tolerance” policy. What that means is first-time offenders are now added to the criminal processing system, which means those parents must now go before a judge when it wasn’t necessary in the past.

“Since they are enforcing [Section] 1325, [the suspected illegal immigrant] is a criminal and, therefore, while they take the parents to go to court, they separate them away from the kids, and then eventually most of them are put back together,” said the congressman. “Some of them go through a Health and Human Services process.”

With the reaction the images of the process has gotten, Cuellar wanted to make sure the public knew he did not blame Border Patrol or the officers because they are all simply doing their jobs.

He also said this situation is different than what happened during the Obama administration.

“In 2014, it was the unaccompanied kids,” Cuellar explained. “This time, because of the president’s policies that he has reversed himself on, is what has been getting the attention because they’re separating young kids away from their parents.”

Cuellar not a fan of “photo op” seeking politicians visiting the border

Dozens of mayors, members of Congress, activists and others are all flocking to the Texas-Mexico border to “see what’s going on”.

ABC News reports New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and others were turned away at the gate of a facility in Tornillo.

“Is there someone, sir, you or someone else to talk to about?” the mayor is heard asking a Border Patrol agent.

Others, like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, are there to make a point.

“It is time to reunify families and it is time to fix a broken immigration system,” Garcetti stated. “We must do those two things.”

“We are not a country that stands idly by as children, mere babies, are used as bargaining chips to advance any political agenda,” Columbia, South Carolina, mayor Steve Benjamin told reporters. “We’re better than that.”

One Texas mayor was part of the group: Dee Margo of nearby El Paso.

“We are the border and have been so for over 400 years,” Margo stated. “We are the largest bilingual, bicultural, binational community in the world. This is where immigration should be discussed – not in Washington, but here on the border.”

First Lady Melania Trump made a trip to the Rio Grande Valley Thursday.

“I thank First Lady Melania Trump for visiting McAllen today to see first-hand children in detention centers,” Rep. Cuellar said in a statement. “Yesterday, I sent a letter to President Trump, urging the President and First Lady to visit and keep families together at the U.S.-Mexico border. The situation regarding how families were being separated at the border was unnecessary and avoidable. I thank the First Lady for taking the time to perform this call of duty and witness for herself these unaccompanied children facilities.”

The representative invited the president to come to the border to see it all for himself.

“We are asking them to come in, take a look at it — he needs to look at the border, and look at those detentions and look at how we secure the border,” said Cuellar to KTSA. “I don’t want to see a dog and pony show. I want to look at something we can look at and walk out and say, ‘Here are some real solutions to the border.'”

That applies to other politicians.

“If you are coming down, give us some substantive, practical solutions. But if it is photo opportunities for ‘D’s’ and ‘R’s’, sorry, we’re busy trying to secure the border.”