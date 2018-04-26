Cuellar, Hurd withdraw amendment pushing for nonstop flights from San Antonio to DC

San Antonio area congressmen Will Hurd and Henry Cuellar have withdrawn an amendment to allow flights from Reagan National Airport (DCA) in the Washington, DC, area to San Antonio and San Diego.

The congressmen say the nonstop flight from DCA to SAT would make it easier for military members to fly between the two cities.

Currently, airlines cannot schedule flights from Reagan National Airport to destinations that are more than 1,250 miles away.

The 1980s law was designed to alleviate airport traffic at DCA, which sits on the Potomac River across from Washington, DC, and push that traffic to Northern Virginia’s Dulles International Airport (IAD), which is 25 miles away.

Reagan National Airport has a far smaller footprint than Dulles International Airport and flight path take it right over ritzy suburban Washington neighborhoods and several monuments on the National Mall.

Last year, DCA handled more passengers than IAD, according to WTOP-FM.

American and United Airlines both opposed the idea as did officials in the Washington, DC, area.

The change would have been made through an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization package.

Cuellar and Hurd withdrew their amendment Thursday.

“This was a bipartisan amendment that would have improved access to the entire region and it is disappointing that this amendment was brought to the 5-yard line, but forced to be pulled because United and America Airlines misled our fellow members and the public-at-large using scare tactics and completely false information,” said Congressman Cuellar.

The airlines, through their lobbying efforts, tried to convince lawmakers from other states to not support the measure.

“These airlines falsely claimed that we were going to undermine retirees’ pensions, diminish passenger safety, threaten service in more than half the country, and many other things that were demonstrably false,” the San Antonio Democrat said in a statement. “By undercutting this proposal and misrepresenting our intent, they robbed our military, veterans, military contractors, and their families in San Antonio of greater service options they deserved. The free market should determine where airlines and passengers fly, not lobbyists and arcane provisions in the law.”

“If adopted, this amendment would have allowed airlines the option to provide nonstop service from airports near military medical facilities directly to Reagan Airport and the Pentagon if the free-market showed demand,” said San Antonio Republican Will Hurd. “Unfortunately for military personnel and their families, United and American Airlines fear increased competition to their routes from SAT to Dulles and stood in the way of saving thousands of taxpayer dollars and up to a half-million military man hours that could be spent on critical national security needs.”

The announcement also drew the ire of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who advocated for the amendment.

“This was a narrowly-crafted solution for Military City USA,” Nirenberg stated. “I am grateful to Congressmen Cuellar and Hurd and the rest of our delegation, whose bipartisan teamwork was tremendous. We are extremely disappointed that fear and misinformation won the day.”

Long distance flights from Reagan National Airport has been a contentious topic in Washington, DC.

Since the passage of the 1980s era law, some exemptions to the law were made in an effort perceived by the public as a means to make it easier for members of Congress to travel between their home districts and the nation’s capital, thanks to their airport’s easy accessibility to Washington.

Residents along the Potomac River have been trying to reduce the time and the number of planes that fly into Reagan National Airport.