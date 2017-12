Congressman Henry Cuellar wants to honor area Veterans by changing the name of a local post office.

Cuellar submitted a bill to rename the Converse Post Office.

The proposal calls for the facility to be known as the “Converse Veterans Post Office Building”.

The House delivered on the bill and now they wait for the approval of Senate.

Cuellar says his district has men and women from all walks of life who have served in the country and his bill shows appreciation to the Veterans in Converse.