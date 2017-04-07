Cuellar Supports Decision to Attack Syrian Air Base

A thumbs up from Congressman Henry Cuellar for President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a cruise missile attack on a Syrian Air Base.

“Looking at what happened, and looking at the images of innocent children among the victims, I certainly think this is a proportional response” the San Antonio Democrat told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi.

The attack on the Syrian Air Base comes on the heels of a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians in civil war-ravaged Syria. That attack has been blamed on Bashar al-Assad’s Regime.

The Congressman said he will have lots of questions however if there are more attacks to be launched against Syrian forces.

“If we’re going to escalate the military involvement, I think he (President Trump) definitely has to come to Congress for a specific authorization of the use of military force” Cuellar said.