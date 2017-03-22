Cuellar Weighs in on the American Health Care Act

A Texas Congressman speaking out against the American Health Care Act.

Henry Cuellar talked to us about why he’s against it and mentioned the higher deductibles and out of pocket costs Americans will have to pay.

But he says it’s not just the added expense that has him concerned. He says the Congressional Budget Office predicts 24 million Americans will lose their health insurance.

He says there’s an interesting dynamic in going on at the Capitol in regards to the bill. He notes that not only Democrats against it but Tea Party Republicans are against it too, although for different reasons. He says Tea Party members want to get rid of it altogether.

Full interview with Congressman Cuellar