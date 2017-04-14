Cuellar Welcomes Changing Trump Stance on NAFTA

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he’s encouraged by President Trump’s about face on NAFTA.

Cuellar was in Laredo this week to meet with border community and business leaders to figure out the best approach to making the trade deal more modern.

During his campaign for President, Trump said he wanted to tear up NAFTA but he’s recently said it just needs to be updated.

Cuellar agrees and tells us doing away with the deal completely would be a huge blow to the Texas economy.

“Every day there’s 1.5 billion dollars of trade between the U.S. and Mexico.”

Cuellar says it’s a different world compared to when NAFTA took effect 23 years ago and bringing it up to date would benefit businesses on both sides of the border.