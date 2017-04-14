Cuellar Welcomes Changing Trump Stance on NAFTA

By Bill O'Neil
|
Apr 14, 6:37 AM

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he’s encouraged by President Trump’s about face on NAFTA.

Cuellar was in Laredo this week to meet with border community and business leaders to figure out the best approach to making the trade deal more modern.

During his campaign for President, Trump said he wanted to tear up NAFTA but he’s recently said it just needs to be updated.

Cuellar agrees and tells us doing away with the deal completely would be a huge blow to the Texas economy.

“Every day there’s 1.5 billion dollars of trade between the U.S. and Mexico.”

Cuellar says it’s a different world compared to when NAFTA took effect 23 years ago and bringing it up to date would benefit businesses on both sides of the border.

Related Content

Nearly Half of American Workers Got Raises in Past...
Boehner: Cruz is “Lucifer in the Flesh”...
Cruz Confident as Gorsuch Hearings Begin
Trump Campaign Names Dan Patrick State Chairman
Trump Stays Firm: Border Wall Will be Built
GOP Voters Growing Frustrated?