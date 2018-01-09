Cuellar: White House meeting on immigration “fascinating”

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, speaks with the media in front of the West Wing after a bipartisan meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar was among a group of lawmakers from both parties to take part in a meeting at the White House Tuesday to discuss immigration.

“It was a very fascinating, fascinating meeting,” Cuellar told KTSA after the meeting. “The president and the Republicans want to work a deal with us. I think they want to do that.”

Roughly an hour of the meeting was open to the media, which showed the politicians discussing the matters at hand.

Democrats have made the DACA — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — a priority through this process and discussing the federal budget.

Republicans have wanted to focus on border security first — especially the president’s wish to build a southern border wall.

That’s one area that Cuellar sees as both a potential barrier in terms of negotiations, but also a place where there could be compromise.

“I want to see border security — cameras, sensors, technology, equipment,” the Democrat stated. “But when they think about border security, it’s a wall — that’s it.”

But Cuellar was a bit surprised to hear the president say he wanted to tackle DACA first. And so were others in the room.

“Phase one will be DACA, phase two will be comprehensive immigration reform,” reiterated Cuellar. “When he said that, I think he took the Republicans by surprise.”

Cuellar said both sides planned to walk away with some sort of framework for a potential deal, which appears to be the case.

But it is one thing to talk about doing something and another to actually do something.

“Is it going to be difficult? Yes it would be very, very difficult. Is it possible? Heck yes,” stated Cuellar.