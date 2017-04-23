Customer Service Controversy for American Airlines

Another customer service controversy for a a large airline.

This time it happened aboard an American Airlines flight from San Francisco to Dallas–where passengers said they witnessed a flight attendant violently grab a stroller from a woman while she was holding her baby.

A video taken of the aftermath of the incident shows the woman crying and asking for her stroller back. That’s when at least one other passenger became involved, and challenged the flight attendant.

“I can see exactly what you did… maybe you’ll get videotaped too and be all over the news” the passenger told the flight attendant–telling him “You do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.”

The flight attendant replied “Hit me. Bring it on.”

That flight attendant was quickly removed from duty, and the woman and her family were booked on another flight–with upgrades.

Customer service experts said it seems American quickly learned from some to the mistakes many believe United Airlines made in handling its own recent controversy.

“They apologized immediately, and they disciplined the flight attendant involved in the incident” Brand Simple Consulting CEO Allen Adamson said.

Branding consultant Richard Levick said everyone has a cell phone these days–and these stories get out very quickly.

“Even in difficult situations, handle them well… and, if you don’t think they’ve been handled well… apologize quickly” Levick said.