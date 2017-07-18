Cyclospora Advisory Issued in Texas

By Pilar Arias

Texas is once again seeing a spike in illnesses caused by the parasite cyclospora, according to the Department of State Health Services.

A health advisory was issued Monday as a result of 68 reported cases in the last month.

“Most common symptom, as unpleasant as it is, is watery diarrhea that can persist for days and days, even months in some cases,” DSHS Director of Media Relations Chris Van Deusen said.

Other digestive issues reported as a result of cyclosporiasis include loss of appetite, fatigue, weight loss, abdominal cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea, vomiting and a low fever.

Past outbreaks in the U.S. have been associated with consumption of imported fresh produce. Texas has had multiple outbreaks linked to cilantro.

“The more cases we can identify, people we talk to and do the investigations, that really helps us zero in on what foods those people might’ve eaten that are in common, what places they’ve been that might be in common. (It) helps us determine exactly what the source of this outbreak may be,” Van Deusen said.

All of last year only 148 cases of cyclosporiasis were reported in Texas.