D.A. clears Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies in 2017 Schertz shooting

CONVERSE, TX (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy in Schertz last year have gotten clearance by prosecutors to return to work.

The sheriff’s office announced late Friday afternoon the Bexar County District Attorney has given the office preliminary clearance letters for the deputies involved in the December 21st shooting in Schertz.

In that case, the sheriff’s office chased a wanted woman from a home on FM 1518 to a mobile home complex off of FM 78 in Schertz.

Deputies believed the woman had a gun and shot her. A stray bullet struck a 6-year-old who was inside a home, killing him.

It’s not clear exactly when the deputies will return to full duty, other than the sheriff’s office saying it would be soon.