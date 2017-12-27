Dad Goes Viral With Christmas Go-Kart Crash

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A San Antonio dad caught on video taking one of his children’s Christmas gifts for a test drive is winning the Internet.

The video starts with the image of Trez Scipio, complete with….really ugly Christmas pajamas trying to sit onto a hoverboard go-kart…

His wife Kristie was taking a video and warned her husband that it was going to be a disaster.

He didn’t listen, even though she said she wasn’t going to wake to kids to go to the Emergency Room.

After a few minor adjustments the hoverboard sprung to life and sent Scipio crashing into a wall. The hoverboard, which apparently has a feature that sends it backwards when it hits something propelled the father of two backwards into the Christmas tree.

His wife did what most good wives would do….she kept rolling the video and laughing hysterically while her husband and his super loud PJ’s rolled across the floor and into viral video history. Now millions of people around the world have viewed to video and if you want to check it out, head to KTSA dot com.