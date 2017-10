Well, okay then.

This is the very first edition of my new video series, “The Daily Dump”. Unedited, unscripted, and raw.

Today’s topic is the changing of the name of Robert E. Lee High.

Yes, I am in my car…

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s

Check out Sean’s writings at:

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/SeanRimaPoetry