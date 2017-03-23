DAILY MAIL: WELCOME TO LONDON

By Elaine Rodriguez
|
Mar 23, 7:25 AM

Welcome to London: We can say we’re not afraid, light candles and make hearts of our hands but the truth is that we can’t go on like this, says KATIE HOPKINS

READ FULL STORY CLICK HERE

 

Related Content

Whoopi Goldberg Has Jimmy Model Her Holiday Sweate...
TREY’s TAKE: This Is Probably Going To Tick ...
TREY’s TAKE: FBI Worried About Hack
ELECTION RAP – BAD HOMBRES, NASTY WOMEN (ft....
Race Toward God
SNL – ON VP DEBATE AND TRUMP TRASHY TALK